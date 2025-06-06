Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Hawkins Cookers said that it has commenced commercial operations at its fourth factory in India at A-3, Sathariya Industrial Development Area, Jaunpur District, Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Hawkins Cookers is one of the leading manufacturers of pressure cookers in India, with the domestic market driving around 94% of its overall sales and the overseas markets accounting for the rest. The companys pressure cookers and cookware are marketed under its flagship brand, Hawkins, as well as Futura and Miss Mary. The companys cookware are sold under the Futura and Hawkins brands.

The company's net profit rose 0.67% to Rs 34.36 crore on a 10.80% increase in net sales to Rs 306.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

 

The scrip rose 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 7840 on the BSE today.

The scrip has declined 1.45% in past five sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 7,947.85 recorded on 29 May 2025 to end at Rs 7,832.35 yesterday (05 June 2025).

On a year-to-date basis, the scrip is down 13.29% while the S&P BSE SmallCap index has lost 4.20%. In that same period, however, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained 4.74%.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 46.939. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 7894.52, 7902.33 and 8313.05, respectively.

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

BSE SME 3B Films market premiere fizzles, lists below issue price

RBI's CRR cut by 100 bps to be delivered in four tranches with effect from September

