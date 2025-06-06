Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rise in repatriation sign of mature mkt: RBI Guv on moderation in net FDI

Rise in repatriation sign of mature mkt: RBI Guv on moderation in net FDI

In 2024-25, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to India dropped sharply to $ 1.7 billion, as foreign portfolio investors booked profits in equities

RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50%

India continues to remain an attractive investment destination and rise in repatriation of funds is a sign of a mature market.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India continues to remain an attractive investment destination and rise in repatriation of funds is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows remained strong, rising by around 14 per cent to $ 81 billion in 2024-25, from $ 71.3 billion a year ago. However, net FDI inflows moderated to $ 0.4 billion in 2024-25, from $ 10.1 billion a year ago.

In 2024-25, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to India dropped sharply to $ 1.7 billion, as foreign portfolio investors booked profits in equities.

 

The moderation in net FDI "is on account of a rise in repatriation and net outward FDI, while gross FDI actually increased by 14 per cent," Malhotra said, while unveiling the June monetary policy.

Rise in repatriation is a sign of a mature market, where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, he said, adding "high gross FDI indicates that India continues to remain an attractive investment destination".

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Net FDI into India falls to $0.4 bn in FY25 amid repatriation surge

A reading of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2024 gives the impression that bank balance sheets are strong enough to withstand shocks. Lowest impairments in a decade, robust earnings and strong buffers have raised comfort levels. Governo

India to tighten rules on firms with indirect foreign ownership: Report

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh welcomes FDI for the first time at Mumbai Investor Meet

FDI

Net FDI inflow slowed to $0.5 billion in April-November: RBI data

FDI

Healthy FDI inflows to continue in 2025 amid investor-friendly reforms

The governor also said that with the moderation in trade deficit in Q4:2024-25, alongside strong services exports and remittance receipts, the current account deficit (CAD) for 2024-25 is expected to remain low.

Furthermore, despite rising geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions, India's merchandise trade remained robust in April 2025.

As imports grew faster than exports, the trade deficit, however, widened during the month.

"Going forward, net services and remittance receipts are likely to remain in surplus, counterbalancing the rise in trade deficit. The CAD for 2025-26 is expected to remain well within the sustainable level," Malhotra said.

As on May 30, 2025, India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 691.5 billion, down from $ 692.721 billion during the week ended May 23. These are sufficient to fund more than 11 months of goods imports and about 96 per cent of external debt outstanding.

Overall, India's external sector remains resilient as key external sector vulnerability indicators continue to improve, the governor said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE updates: Price stability remains focus of MPC, says RBI Governor

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's forex reserves dip by $1.2 billion to $691.5 billion as on May 30

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, changes policy stance to neutral

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI policy: MPC cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, shifts stance to neutral

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC Meet June 2025: When and where to watch rate decision live

Topics : Reserve Bank of India FDI in India Reserve Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon