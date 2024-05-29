Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 276.76 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 15.89% to Rs 109.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 1024.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 49.69% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 276.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.