Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 21.04 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13512.50% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 74.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Softsol India declined 80.95% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.21.0418.7774.6882.5923.953.0412.8510.064.4314.8916.744.533.6914.2314.492.712.6013.6510.890.08