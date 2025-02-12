Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags NHAI project of Rs 7.91 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects bags NHAI project of Rs 7.91 cr

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has received a letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India for acting as user fee collection agency through e-tender at Bijora Toll Plaza for the project four laning of Waranga to Mahagaon from km 253.700 to km 320.580 section of NH-361 in state of Maharashtra under NHDP Phase IV on hybrid annuity mode and upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The value of the project is Rs 7.91 crore.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

