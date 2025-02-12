Business Standard

Happy Forgings inks MoU with global manufacturer of industrial equipment

Happy Forgings inks MoU with global manufacturer of industrial equipment

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Happy Forgings has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a global manufacturer and supplier of industrial equipment and construction machinery to supply precision-engineered, machined components for power generation applications.

This MoU sets the main terms and principles for a binding long-term supply contract, which will be signed when approved components start shipping in 2028.

Under the MoU, the customer has committed an initial investment of approximately Rs 20 crore for tooling and development, with sampling and testing planned for 2027. The binding supply contract will commence in 2028 with the delivery of approved components. Annual revenues are expected to be approximately Rs 95 crore based on minimum committed volumes, with a peak potential of Rs 160 crore per year, contingent on the customers equipment sales.

 

This order will be executed through HFLs upcoming heavy forging facility, which is being developed as part of a Board-approved capital expenditure plan of Rs 650 crore sanctioned in January 2025. These new capabilities will position Happy Forgings among the select manufacturers capable of producing heavy forged and precision-machined components exceeding 250 kilograms.

Ashish Garg, managing director of Happy Forgings, said: We are pleased to announce our first MoU in the heavy forged and precision machined components segment for parts exceeding 250 kg with a leading global manufacturer. This agreement provides strong visibility for the deployment of our new heavy forging capacity upon commissioning. It also reinforces our engineering expertise and positions HFL to pursue additional large-scale, heavyweight component opportunities across various industrial sectors. Expanding into this high-value segment aligns with our long-term strategy to diversify our portfolio, drive profitability, and create lasting value for our stakeholders.

Happy Forgings is principally engaged in the manufacturing of forgings and related components.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.5% to Rs 64.55 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 354.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 3.11% to end at Rs 932.25 on Tuesday, 11 February 205.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

