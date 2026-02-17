Hazoor Multi Projects secures NHAI project worth Rs 44.23 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the Contactor for collection as the user fee at Balenahalli fee plaza at Design Km 397.400 for use of four lane section of Challakere to Hiriyur from Existing Chainage Km. 359.120 to Km. 411.560 (Design Chainage Km. 358.500 to Km. 414.205) of NH-150A in the State of Karnataka and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The value of the contract is Rs 44.23 crore.

