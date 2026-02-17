Cochin Shipyard jumps on Rs 5,000 crore Navy vessel bid win

Cochin Shipyard advanced 5.03% to Rs 1,542 after the state-run shipbuilder said it was declared the lowest bidder at a meeting held at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi.

The company has emerged as the L1 bidder in a key defence tender floated for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy.

The shipbuilder stated that the estimated total order value is around Rs 5,000 crore. It added that the final award of the contract is subject to completion of necessary formalities, and further updates will be shared in due course.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

The company reported an 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.67 crore on a 17.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,350.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News