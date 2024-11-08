HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit declines 98.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of HB Stockholdings declined 98.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.0113.10 -85 OPM %40.8092.21 -PBDT0.8012.05 -93 PBT0.7111.96 -94 NP0.1310.69 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content