Home / Markets / Capital Market News / East Buildtech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2024 quarter

East Buildtech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1200.00% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of East Buildtech reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.520.04 1200 OPM %75.00-125.00 -PBDT0.38-0.07 LP PBT0.38-0.07 LP NP0.35-0.05 LP

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

