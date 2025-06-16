Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engineering rises after securing Rs 133-cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

HBL Engineering rises after securing Rs 133-cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

HBL Engineering rose 2.29% to Rs 603.50 after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system.

The project entails the implementation of the Kavach safety system across the Vijayawada-Ballarshah section, marking a significant step forward in enhancing railway safety and accident prevention in the region. The scope includes installation across 48 stations, 446 km of track, and 10 locomotives. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

In a related development, the company also bagged an order worth Rs 30.67 crore for upgrading the Kavach system from version 3.2 to version 4.0 over a 350-km stretch in the MudkhedManmad section. This upgrade project is slated for completion within 24 months. Both orders were awarded via letters of acceptance issued by South Central Railway.

 

With these latest wins, HBL Engineerings total order book now stands at Rs 4,029.05 crore.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 44.8% to Rs 44.96 crore on a 22% drop in total income to Rs 475.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Sacheerome hits high notes on debut

NSE SME Sacheerome hits high notes on debut

B R Goyal Infra bags Rs 4-cr work order from NHDC

B R Goyal Infra bags Rs 4-cr work order from NHDC

Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon