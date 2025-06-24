Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCC MD & CEO Jaspreet Bhullar resigns

HCC MD & CEO Jaspreet Bhullar resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) announced that Jaspreet Bhullar has tendered his resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 23 June 2025.

Hindustan Construction Company is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 63.4% to Rs 90.08 crore on a 22.5% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,373.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company rose 0.57% to Rs 30.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

