Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

NTPC Ltd registered volume of 933.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.21 lakh shares

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2025.

NTPC Ltd registered volume of 933.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.44% to Rs.325.55. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd registered volume of 28983 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1883 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.901.75. Volumes stood at 1549 shares in the last session.

 

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92341 shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.457.00. Volumes stood at 94873 shares in the last session.

Also Read

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16

Dilip Doshi

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to late legendary spinner Dilip Doshi

Premiumstock market trading

5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Allcargo Logistics shares rise 4% after company releases May biz update

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Israel-Iran ceasefire lifts Sensex 950 pts, Nifty above 25,200; NTPC slumps 4%

Usha Martin Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21378 shares. The stock increased 7.13% to Rs.332.20. Volumes stood at 17455 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 11.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.19% to Rs.153.55. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE Indices launches two new constant maturity indices

NSE Indices launches two new constant maturity indices

Mahindra Lifespace edges higher after launching redeveloped housing project in Malad

Mahindra Lifespace edges higher after launching redeveloped housing project in Malad

Ugro Capital elevates and appoints Anuj Pandey as CEO

Ugro Capital elevates and appoints Anuj Pandey as CEO

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Eureka Forbes allots 5,659 equity shares under ESOP

Eureka Forbes allots 5,659 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon