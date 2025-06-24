Mahindra Lifespace edges higher after launching redeveloped housing project in Malad

Mahindra Lifespace Developers advanced 1.23% to Rs 362.45 after the company announced the launch of its redeveloped residential project Mahindra 'Codename64' in Malad (West), Mumbai.
'Codename64 project hosts various 2 and 3 BHK residences along with approximately 2.2 acres of recreational space. It offers seamless access to upmarket social infrastructure and is well connected by roads and offers access to public transport.
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said: "Mahindra Codename64 is more than a project launch. It reflects our deepening commitment to Mumbais urban transformation.
As we step into the citys redevelopment space, our focus is on creating homes and communities that stand the test of time."
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group. The companys development footprint spans 41.11 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content