Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace edges higher after launching redeveloped housing project in Malad

Mahindra Lifespace edges higher after launching redeveloped housing project in Malad

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers advanced 1.23% to Rs 362.45 after the company announced the launch of its redeveloped residential project Mahindra 'Codename64' in Malad (West), Mumbai.

'Codename64 project hosts various 2 and 3 BHK residences along with approximately 2.2 acres of recreational space. It offers seamless access to upmarket social infrastructure and is well connected by roads and offers access to public transport.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said: "Mahindra Codename64 is more than a project launch. It reflects our deepening commitment to Mumbais urban transformation.

As we step into the citys redevelopment space, our focus is on creating homes and communities that stand the test of time."

 

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group. The companys development footprint spans 41.11 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ugro Capital elevates and appoints Anuj Pandey as CEO

Ugro Capital elevates and appoints Anuj Pandey as CEO

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Eureka Forbes allots 5,659 equity shares under ESOP

Eureka Forbes allots 5,659 equity shares under ESOP

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Gland Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Visakhapatnam facility

Gland Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Visakhapatnam facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon