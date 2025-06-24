Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully implemented its Payce platform at Air Niugini, the national airline of Papua New Guinea, marking a key achievement in the company's digital transformation journey.

Ramco Payce has replaced Air Niugini's legacy system for payroll and time and attendance, thereby digitally transforming the operations of 2000+ employees across 4 countries. Powered with platform driven automation, Payce enables Air Niugini to considerably reduce payroll processing time and paperwork for income tax compliance. In addition, the solution provides Air Niugini's central payroll team with a 360-degree view of the airline's payroll operations. Payce also seamlessly integrates with Air Niugini's new ERP and HCM applications, thereby delivering a secure data flow.

 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

