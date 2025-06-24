Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE Indices launches two new constant maturity indices

NSE Indices launches two new constant maturity indices

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited today launched two new constant maturity indices namely - Nifty Financial Services 3 to 6 Months Debt Index and Nifty Financial Services 9 to 12 Months Debt Index.

Nifty Financial Services 3 to 6 Months Debt Index seeks to measure the performance of portfolio of Commercial Papers (CPs) & Certificates of Deposit (CDs) with long term credit rating of AAA, issued by entities from the financial services sector with residual maturity of 3 to 6 months. Nifty Financial Services 9 to 12 Months Debt Index seeks to measure the performance of portfolio of Commercial Papers (CPs), Certificates of Deposit (CDs) & corporate bond securities with long term credit rating of AAA, issued by entities from the financial services sector with residual maturity of 9 to 12 months.

 

Both indices have a base date of June 12, 2006 and base value of 1000. Nifty Financial Services 3 to 6 Months Debt Index will be reviewed quarterly and Nifty Financial Services 9 to 12 Months Debt Index will be reviewed semi-annually. Securities selected in each index are given equal weight as of the base date/review date.

The new indices are expected to appeal to investors looking to invest in debt portfolios with shorter duration. These indices are expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

