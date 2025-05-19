HCL Technologies appoints Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced the appointment of Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader.
In his new role, Kiran will be responsible for scaling HCLTech's Global Capability Center (GCC) practice by bringing focused offerings that leverage HCLTech's services and technology portfolio as well as corporate functions capabilities. To date, HCLTech has been a partner to over 200 GCCs in India.
