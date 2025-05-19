Lumax Auto Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India

Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Lumax Auto Technologies has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India (IAC India) from the International Automotive Components Group (IAC Group). IAC Group will continue to support IAC India through a technology support agreement.

IAC India is a well-established Tier-1 plastic interior systems and components supplier to key automotive OEMs in India including Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles among others. IAC India is a leader in the vehicle interior space and the sole supplier of integrated cockpits and door panels for the recently launched BEV model from Mahindra BE6 & XEV 9e. It also has a strong and well established engineering centre providing advanced design and engineering services to customers in India and overseas which provides it a competitive advantage.

 

Indices decline for 2nd day; IT shares tumble over 1%

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

