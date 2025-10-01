Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Hyundai Motor India said that it has achieved total monthly sales of 70,347 units in September 2025, which is a 10% increase from 64,201 units in September 2024.
The companys domestic sales rose by 0.87% to 51,547 units in September 2025 from 51,101 units in September 2024.
Tarun Garg, Whole time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said that the domestic sales were driven by festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments.
HMIL has also witnessed highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the Company at 72.4%, with CRETA scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. VENUE too reported a 20-month high sales volume of 11,484 units in September.
Garg further said: Exports in September soared by nearly 44% YoY to 18,800 units, marking our highest export volume in the past 33 months since December 2022.
Also Read
Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.
On the earnings front, consolidated net profit fell 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,369.23 crore in Q1 FY26, while net sales declined 5.6% to Rs 16,179.62 crore.
The scrip fell 1.96% to currently trade at Rs 2533 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content