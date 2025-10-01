Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India said that it has achieved total monthly sales of 70,347 units in September 2025, which is a 10% increase from 64,201 units in September 2024.

The companys domestic sales rose by 0.87% to 51,547 units in September 2025 from 51,101 units in September 2024.

Tarun Garg, Whole time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said that the domestic sales were driven by festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments.

HMIL has also witnessed highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the Company at 72.4%, with CRETA scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. VENUE too reported a 20-month high sales volume of 11,484 units in September.

 

Garg further said: Exports in September soared by nearly 44% YoY to 18,800 units, marking our highest export volume in the past 33 months since December 2022.

Also Read

IPOs

RBI's IPO financing norms tweak to deepen primary markets, say analysts

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor slips 3% after September sales. Should you buy, hold or sell?

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Jacobs run-out on 20; 160 up for the Kiwis

Stock market holiday

Stock market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on October 2?

Inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) continued their strong momentum in July, despite the market volatility triggered by the Union Budget. Active MF schemes received Rs 37,113 crore, the second-highest monthly inflows ever, after attracting a recor

CAMS, Nuvama, ABSL AMC: Why is Motilal Oswal betting on these stocks?

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

On the earnings front, consolidated net profit fell 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,369.23 crore in Q1 FY26, while net sales declined 5.6% to Rs 16,179.62 crore.

The scrip fell 1.96% to currently trade at Rs 2533 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of India soars 1%

Bank of India soars 1%

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.32%, gains for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.32%, gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon