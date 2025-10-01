Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey of turnover in OTC FX markets stated that trading in OTC FX markets reached $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025 ("net-net" basis, all FX instruments), up 28% from $7.5 trillion three years earlier. Turnover of FX spot and outright forwards was 42% and 60% higher, respectively. Their shares in global turnover thus increased, from 28% and 15%, to 31% and 19%, respectively. Turnover of FX options more than doubled. Turnover of FX swaps grew modestly, resulting in a drop in their share to 42% (from 51% in 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Bank of India soars 1%

Bank of India soars 1%

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon