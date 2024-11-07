Business Standard
HCL Technologies wins contract from Tasman District Council in New Zealand

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been selected by the Tasman District Council in New Zealand to provide contemporary digital user experiences to employees and residents of the Tasman district.

HCLTech will leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 to move the Tasman District Council to an advanced digital system that will drive more meaningful interactions between the Council's 58,000 residents and staff.

The new digital systems will leverage GenAI and automation technologies to ensure that customer processes such as service requests and application lodgments swill be faster and streamlined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

