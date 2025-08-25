Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 5897, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% slide in NIFTY and a 12.69% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5897, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 24991.1. The Sensex is at 81715.66, up 0.5%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 5.99% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26317.05, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5888.5, up 1.04% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 33.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.08% slide in NIFTY and a 12.69% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 47.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

