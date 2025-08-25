Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market edged higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 118745 contracts in the data reported through August 19, 2025, but stayed near a one and half year high. However, this was a weekly rise of 3314 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak deliveries ahead of plan; resolves rare earth magnet availability issue

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Markolines Pavement jumps on securing Rs 100-cr patch repair contract in Andhra Pradesh

Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares rally

JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

