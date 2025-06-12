Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.16% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.21% today to trade at Rs 1945.5. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.06% to quote at 63693.26. The index is up 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.11% and State Bank of India lost 0.09% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.12 % over last one year compared to the 7.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.16% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3670 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1996.3 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1552 on 11 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Silverline Investment & Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Silverline Investment & Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon