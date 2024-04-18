HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 20533.71 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 15.04% to Rs 1574.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 62112.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56878.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 13.72% to Rs 411.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 20533.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19468.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.