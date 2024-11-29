Business Standard
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nov 29 2024

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 652.55, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.53% in last one year as compared to a 19.84% rally in NIFTY and a 19.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 652.55, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.89% on the day, quoting at 24127.8. The Sensex is at 79829.09, up 0.99%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 10.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23919.6, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.88 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 658.15, down 0.45% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 5.53% in last one year as compared to a 19.84% rally in NIFTY and a 19.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Nov 29 2024

