Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 1266.81 points or 3.09% at 39756.47 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Concord Biotech Ltd (down 19.7%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 11.68%),Orchid Pharma Ltd (down 10%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 9.96%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 8.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Natco Pharma Ltd (down 8.44%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 7.74%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 7.13%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 7.1%), and Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 7.05%).

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 3.75%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 1.13%), and KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 0.39%) moved up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1755.63 or 3.74% at 45178.06.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 416.78 points or 2.94% at 13743.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 219.3 points or 0.95% at 22812.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 586.08 points or 0.77% at 75552.89.

On BSE,537 shares were trading in green, 3364 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

