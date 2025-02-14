Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund; details here

DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund; details here

DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund: Check the key details of the open-ended scheme that replicates/tracks the Nifty Private Bank Index

Equity Mutual Fund

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund: DSP Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Private Bank Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) for the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund, which opens today, February 14, will remain available for subscription until February 28, 2025.
 
The investment objective of the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID), is to "generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Private Bank Index, subject to tracking error."
 
According to the SID, the corpus of the Scheme will invest in securities that are constituents of the Nifty Private Bank Index, as well as in cash and cash equivalents. Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty Private Bank Index, stock futures, and other permitted derivative instruments will be used only for portfolio rebalancing, along with cash and cash equivalents.
 
 
Investors can choose between lump-sum investments or systematic investment plans (SIPs) to align with their financial goals. Minimum application during the NFO: Rs 100, with any amount thereafter. On a continuous basis, the minimum application will be Rs 100, with any amount thereafter.
 
The DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund is benchmarked against the Nifty Private Bank TRI (Total Returns Index). The SID has outlined that the risk for the scheme, as well as for the benchmark, is very high.

Also Read

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

Mutual Fund SIP strategy: Continue to invest or hit the pause button?

Equity Mutual Fund

Invesco's new fund offers business cycle-based investing; key details

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Invest in hybrid, multi-asset, large-cap schemes post Budget: ICICI Pru MF

LTCG, STCG, ulips, Mutual Fund, MF

New NFO Alert: Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund opens today

Microfinance, mutual fund

Bank of India Money Market Fund NFO opens today; check key features here

 
The DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund will be managed by Anil Ghelani and Diipesh Shah.
 
"We believe the concentration of larger banks within the Nifty Private Bank Index can be an advantage, mirroring global trends where leading banks tend to demonstrate sustainable growth due to customer trust, access to capital, and economies of scale. This fund offers investors a streamlined approach to participate in the potential of India's private banking sector,” said Anil Ghelani, CFA, head of passive investments & products at DSP Mutual Fund.
 
"The DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund presents a tax-efficient way to access the private banking sector. Unlike investing directly in these stocks, owning through a mutual fund does not incur capital gains tax while rebalancing between them or on receipt of dividends. Furthermore, current valuations of several index constituents are below their historical averages, potentially offering investors an attractive entry point,” said Diipesh Shah, fund manager at DSP Mutual Fund.
 
According to the SID, no exit load shall be levied in the case of a switch of investments from the Direct Plan to the Regular Plan and vice versa.
 
The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.
 
DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund NFO: Should you subscribe?
According to the SID, the DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund is suitable for investors looking for long-term capital growth, as well as investment in equity and equity-related securities covered by the Nifty Private Bank Index, subject to tracking error. "Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the scheme is suitable for them."
 

More From This Section

Mutual Funds

Value MFs attract Rs 1,556 cr inflow in Jan; outlook remains optimistic

Equity-oriented mutual fund

Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Equity MFs see Rs 39,688 cr inflow in January despite volatile markets

mutual funds, investors

Mutual Fund activity picks up in corporate bond market, shows data

SIP, Mutual fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund set to launch Nippon India Active Momentum Fund

Topics : SIP Mutual funds mutual funds investments equity mutual fund schemes mutual fund investors Mutual fund schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold Sharewhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon