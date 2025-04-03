Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 1096.32 points or 2.67% at 42219.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Gland Pharma Ltd (up 7.41%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.27%),Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 6.12%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 6.03%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 5.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.32%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 5.17%), Lupin Ltd (up 5.01%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 5%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.97%).

On the other hand, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 2.64%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 1.56%), and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (down 1.21%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 117.61 or 0.25% at 47253.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 51.84 points or 0.36% at 14416.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.55 points or 0.38% at 23244.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 378.24 points or 0.49% at 76239.2.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1141 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

