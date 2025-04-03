Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent Systems Ltd Slides 5.63%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.26%

Persistent Systems Ltd Slides 5.63%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.26%

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 2.67% over last one month compared to 4.89% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.23% rise in the SENSEX

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 5.63% today to trade at Rs 5016. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.26% to quote at 34836.31. The index is down 4.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPIT Technologies Ltd decreased 4.23% and Mphasis Ltd lost 3.3% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 2.94 % over last one year compared to the 2.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 2.67% over last one month compared to 4.89% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4657 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18611 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6788.8 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3232.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

