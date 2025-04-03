Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 2,491 cr refinancing facility

ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 2,491 cr refinancing facility

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings has secured Rs 2,491 crore long term project finance facility for project life of 18- 20 years to refinance its existing debt facilities and reduce cost of financing of its 490 MW operational renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

This refinancing of state counterparty projects has been secured from SBI and REC at reduced weighted average interest rate of 8.8%. This has helped to improve the credit profile and obtain higher credit rating for Andhra Pradesh and Punjab entities under co-obligor structure. This aligns well with group's goal of credit upgrade and bringing overall interest cost down for all operational projects. The operational track record for AP (160 MW) & Punjab (30 MW) Project is ~9 years and Rajasthan (300 MW) is ~3 Years.

 

According to Purushottam Kejriwal, Chief Financial Officer of ACME Solar Holdings, The refinancing initiative aligns with our strategy to create an efficient capital structure while consistently reducing cost of debt. We have been able to improve our projects' credit ratings by demonstrating our commitment to financial discipline and stability. The reduced cost of debt enables us to further strengthen our financial position as we pursue capacity growth over the next three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

