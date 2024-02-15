Sensex (    %)
                        
Healthcare shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 13.53 points or 0.04% at 35066.92 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 4.55%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (down 2.68%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 2.31%),Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (down 2.24%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.81%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.72%), Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.59%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 1.43%), and Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.28%).
On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 8.59%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 8.32%), and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 7.63%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.02 or 0.39% at 72104.85.
The Nifty 50 index was up 103.9 points or 0.48% at 21943.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 573.59 points or 1.28% at 45370.18.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 146.58 points or 1.1% at 13511.21.
On BSE,2391 shares were trading in green, 1403 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

