RBL Bank Ltd spurts 2.13%

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 259.15, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.07% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.03% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.
RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 259.15, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. RBL Bank Ltd has dropped around 11.76% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22983.2, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.08 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 261.25, up 2.51% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 60.07% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.03% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 14.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

