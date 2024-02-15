Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lupin launches Ganirelix injection in United States

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Lupin said that it has launched Ganirelix Acetate Injection in the United States after receiving an approval for the same from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Ganirelix Acetate Injection is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Ganirelix Acetate Injection of Organon USA LLC.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is indicated for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation.
Ganirelix Acetate Injection had estimated annual sales of $87 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2023).
Ganirelix is Lupin's first peptide-based injectable, strengthening the companys commitment to innovative healthcare solutions, the global pharma major said in a statement.
Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
The drug major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 19.67% year on year to Rs 5,079.9 crore during the quarter.
The scrip shed 0.66% to currently trade at Rs 1599 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Dronedarone Tablets

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 299.50% in the December 2023 quarter

National Coal Index Shows Decline Of 4.75% In December

Benchmarks continue to trade near flat line; European mkt advance

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 2.13%

UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

Bank of Maharashtra spurts 3%, gains for third straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon