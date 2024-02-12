Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 330.82 points or 0.95% at 35262.37 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 14.99%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.32%),Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (up 4.46%),Global Health Ltd (up 4.05%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 3.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.77%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 3.48%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.68%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.5%), and Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 2.47%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (down 7.07%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 5.99%), and Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 4.03%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.64 or 0.24% at 71420.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.17% at 21744.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.38 points or 0.75% at 45308.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.9 points or 0.42% at 13442.84.

On BSE,1395 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News