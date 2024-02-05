Sensex (    %)
                        
Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 83.99 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 434.38 crore
Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 83.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 63.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 434.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 302.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales434.38302.50 44 OPM %8.78-14.14 -PBDT43.82-30.50 LP PBT15.96-61.28 LP NP83.99-63.93 LP
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

