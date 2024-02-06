Sensex (    %)
                        
Zydus Lifesciences gains as board mulls share buyback

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences rose 4.88% to Rs 798 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Friday, 9 February 2024.
The board of Zydus Lifesciences is scheduled to meeting on Friday, 9 February 2024. to consider buyback.
The company's board will also consider Q3FY24 result on Friday, 9 February 2024.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 53.2% to Rs 800.7 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,368.8 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

