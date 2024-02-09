Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 65.08 points or 0.19% at 34879.35 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 8.14%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 6.82%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.72%),Lupin Ltd (up 2.67%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Global Health Ltd (up 1.94%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 1.71%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.27%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.08%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 12.87%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 2.96%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.96%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 120.09 or 0.17% at 71548.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.2 points or 0.12% at 21744.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 590.32 points or 1.28% at 45689.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 141.13 points or 1.04% at 13489.7.

On BSE,1091 shares were trading in green, 1977 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

