Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 284.35 points or 0.83% at 34676.68 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Pfizer Ltd (up 4.76%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 4.34%),Abbott India Ltd (up 4.12%),Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.11%),Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kopran Ltd (up 3.59%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.39%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.39%), Lupin Ltd (up 3.34%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.94%).
On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 5%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 4.04%), and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.78%) turned lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 402.16 or 0.89% at 44556.32.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 38.38 points or 0.28% at 13851.23.
The Nifty 50 index was up 37.15 points or 0.17% at 21921.65.
The BSE Sensex index was up 214.11 points or 0.3% at 72293.16.
On BSE,1372 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

