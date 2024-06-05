SBI board to mull fund raising on 11 June 2024

State Bank of India (SBI) said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 to consider raising funds through issuance of unsecured and senior notes via public offer and private placement methods.

State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 57.49% stake in the bank.

The largest PSU banks standalone net profit grew 23.98% to Rs 20,698.35 crore on 20.11% rise in total income to Rs 1,28,411.88 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.88% to trade at Rs 760.65 on the BSE.

The bank said that it will examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single and multiple tranches of up to $3 billion through a public offer and private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2024-25.