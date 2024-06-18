Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 235.48 points or 0.63% at 37069.28 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 3.88%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.21%),Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 2.72%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.54%),Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 2.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 2.43%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.39%), Biocon Ltd (down 2.12%), Pfizer Ltd (down 2.03%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.86%).

On the other hand, Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 7.73%), Tarsons Products Ltd (up 6.03%), and Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 5.51%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 446.19 or 0.87% at 51646.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.51 points or 0.49% at 15705.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.5 points or 0.3% at 23535.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.47 points or 0.31% at 77232.24.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 1823 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News