LT Foods launches innovative AI enabled campaign for DAAWAT World Biryani Day

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
LT Foods' flagship brand DAAWAT has launched an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled personalized campaign to mark the third edition of DAAWAT World Biryani Day.
This AI enabled campaign, a first-of-its-kind in the essential foods category, celebrates the world's most loved dish, Biryani. By leveraging AI technology, the campaign offers a personalized experience for Biryani enthusiasts to create lasting memories by appearing alongside celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in the campaign. This campaign enables consumers to create and share their own unique cooking experiences.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

