LT Foods launches innovative AI enabled campaign for DAAWAT World Biryani Day

This AI enabled campaign, a first-of-its-kind in the essential foods category, celebrates the world's most loved dish, Biryani. By leveraging AI technology, the campaign offers a personalized experience for Biryani enthusiasts to create lasting memories by appearing alongside celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in the campaign. This campaign enables consumers to create and share their own unique cooking experiences.

LT Foods' flagship brand DAAWAT has launched an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled personalized campaign to mark the third edition of DAAWAT World Biryani Day.