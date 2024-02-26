Sensex (    %)
                        
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 934, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.8% in last one year as compared to a 27.04% gain in NIFTY and a 58.2% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 934, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 22096.3. The Sensex is at 72763.45, down 0.52%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 24.78% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19048.4, down 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 934.8, up 1.14% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 104.8% in last one year as compared to a 27.04% gain in NIFTY and a 58.2% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 34.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

