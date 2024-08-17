Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.90% to Rs 11.69 croreNet profit of Hedge Finance rose 30.08% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.6910.00 17 OPM %63.2262.60 -PBDT2.311.82 27 PBT2.171.71 27 NP1.731.33 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content