Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hedge Finance rose 30.08% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.6910.0063.2262.602.311.822.171.711.731.33