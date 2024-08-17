Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 25.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.09% to Rs 375.83 croreNet profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt rose 25.70% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.09% to Rs 375.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 274.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales375.83274.15 37 OPM %62.0767.44 -PBDT111.1188.40 26 PBT108.8086.32 26 NP82.4765.61 26
