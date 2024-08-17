Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 73.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.17% to Rs 567.21 croreNet profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 73.67% to Rs 89.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.17% to Rs 567.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales567.21358.60 58 OPM %52.4753.59 -PBDT120.8670.60 71 PBT118.2167.81 74 NP89.7751.69 74
