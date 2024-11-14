HEG consolidated net profit declines 14.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 567.60 croreNet profit of HEG declined 14.27% to Rs 82.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 567.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 614.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales567.60614.17 -8 OPM %17.0216.58 -PBDT150.61156.16 -4 PBT102.67117.68 -13 NP82.2895.98 -14
