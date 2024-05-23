HEG drops as Q4 PAT slides 67% YoY to Rs 33 cr

HEG tumbled 9.23% to Rs 2,435.45 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 67% to Rs 32.91 crore on 11.34% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 546.90 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

On the segmental front, revenue from the graphite business stood at Rs 538.37 crore (down 11.09% YoY) and power business revenue was Rs 8.53 crore (down 24.78% YoY).

On a full year basis, the consolidated net profit slipped 41.46% to Rs 311.67crore on a 2.93% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 2,394.90 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 22.50 per eqiuty share for financial year 2023-2024.

Further, the company announced the approval of demerger of Graphite Business into a new company and post demerger, merger of Bhilwara Energy into HEG, subject to various regulatory approvals and compliances. The appointed date for the scheme is set as 1 April 2024.

HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.

Profit before tax in fourth quarter of FY24 was at Rs 46.37 crore, down 62.95% from Rs 125.17 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.