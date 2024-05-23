Business activity in India witnesses robust growth

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Business activity in India witnessed a robust growth in May, helped by the dominant services industry. HSBC's flash India Composite purchasing managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, edged up to 61.7 this month from April's final reading of 61.5, marking the 34th month above the 50-level separating growth from contraction. The flash services PMI index rose to a four-month high of 61.4 compared to 60.8 in April while preliminary manufacturing PMI eased marginally on a monthly basis, dropping from 58.8 to 58.4.