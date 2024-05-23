Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 20.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 98.71 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 57.72% to Rs 38.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 411.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 20.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 98.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.98.71103.58411.55399.337.3514.958.866.8115.8018.8460.2141.7914.2917.7254.8137.719.8712.4538.5324.43